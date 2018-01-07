Trinamool blamed the opposition CPI-M, Congress and Maoist outfit CPI-ML Red Star of conspiring for violence in Bhangar. Bhangar in South 24 Pargana district witnessed massive agitation by the villagers over the state government's power grid project that has left two locals dead and several injured.

Demanding peace and completion of the power project in violence-hit Bhangar, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday blamed the CPI-M, Congress and Maoist outfit CPI-ML Red Star for indulging in “conspiracy” that led to violence over the construction.”The purpose of the meeting was to bring peace in the locality. More than 97% of works for the construction of power grid sub-station was completed and then the agitation erupted. The Left parties and Congress are politicising the issue and indulging in a conspiracy,” state Minister Abdur Razzak Molla said at the meeting.

Bhangar in South 24 Pargana district witnessed massive agitation by the villagers over the state government’s power grid project that has left two locals dead and several injured. Trinamool’s public meeting was seen as a response to the meeting organised by ‘Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra o Poribesh Raksha Committee (committee to protect land, livelihood, ecology and environment)’ that is leading the movement in the region. The committee’s meeting on Thursday had witnessed massive gathering by the locals and was attended by CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty, CPI-ML leader Alik Chakraborty and other Left-wing leaders in Bhangar’s Natunhat.

The villagers backed by the committee turned the anti-power grid agitation into a land stir demanding the state government to return their land and stop the construction of the power grid. Molla said the villagers should understand that the project was designed for the benefits of the local people and is aimed at avoiding the problem of low voltage in the region. “We are ready for talks for the overall development in the region but agitators must assure they would not hamper the construction works of power grid substation,” he said. Another Trinamool leader Arabul Islam said that the violence and agitations were “part of a conspiracy” organised by the opposition. Last week, the ruling party had brought out a ‘peace rally’ in the area and demanded that outsiders should leave the villages.