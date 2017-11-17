On Friday CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury while accusing West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP of practising the same sort of religious extremism and communal appeasement said that the the two forces were feeding on each other. Referring to the massive communal clashes in Bengal during the time of independence as a "black chapter in the state's history," Yechury said Left is the only political force that was able to form a society on the basis of secularism and brotherhood.

"On the other hand there is political parties like Trinamool Congress that is encouraging the Muslim extremists to strengthen its political position in the state," he alleged

“The cow vigilantes are killing the Dalits and Muslims in the name of cow protection and somehow the killers do not come under the ambit of law instead. The BJP is doing the dirtiest form of politics by trying to consolidate the Hindu vote banks. “On the other hand there is political parties like Trinamool Congress that is encouraging the Muslim extremists to strengthen its political position in the state,” he alleged. Yechury claimed when such situation arrives, there are constant efforts to squeeze the leftist and secular space and that is exactly what is happening in Bengal.

Referring to the massive communal clashes in Bengal during the time of independence as a “black chapter in the state’s history,” Yechury said Left is the only political force that was able to form a society on the basis of secularism and brotherhood. Yechury said Bengal has had a revolutionary and progressive history and claimed that if the ideals of revolution by the working class people against capitalism became powerful in Bengal it would surely gain steam in rest of the country.