Wife of an Aligarh Muslim University professor has alleged that she was sent two divorce notices by her husband, one on Whats App and then on through text message. She has also registered a case of harassment against the professor and has threatened to commit suicide with the couple's children if she is not given justice

Yasmeen Khalid, wife of an Aligarh Muslim University Sanskrit professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan has alleged that she was subjected to a triple talaq by her husband over WhatsApp and text messages on phone. She had also filed a case against the accused husband in the Civil Line’s Police Station. She also warned that she will commit suicide along with the children of the couple if she doesn’t get justice in the matter. She had a week earlier reported to the police that her husband was torturing her and had prevented her from entering the house; it was then that she alleged that her husband had sent her two talaq notices on WhatsApp.

Triple Talaq, an instant divorce practice was barred by the Supreme Court of India terming it as ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘unislamic.’ A Muslim can divorce his wife by just uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice. The apex court had abolished the practice of the law and had asked the Parliament to formulate a new law in relation to the issue in a passage of six months. Now a fresh case of the ‘unfair’ practice has come to light from the city of Aligarh.

Yasmeen Khalid told TOI that she was wrongly given talaq first on instant messaging platform WhatsApp and was later once again notified through a text message. “I will have no choice but to kill herself along with her three children in front of VC Tariq Mansoor’s house if she doesn’t get justice by December 11,” she added.

She further claimed that she has been running for justice but to no results, “He (Khan) turned me out of the house and I have been running from pillar to post to get justice. But no one has helped me so far. However, with the help of police I did manage to get access to my house on Friday evening, said Khalid.

SSP Rajesh Pandey confirmed that an FIR in the case has been lodged against the professor on charges harassment and wrongfully preventing his wife from entering their house, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan denied the allegations of harassment and agreed to have given talaq to her wife on WhatsApp, but claimed that he also had verbally told her about the separation in front of two other witnesses. “I had not only given her talaq on WhatsApp and SMS but had also verbally told her in front of two other people and adhered to the time duration as per Sharia, said the professor.

He further went on to claim that not his wife but it was him who is the real victim in the case, he alleged that he was misled by his wife before the two tied the knots and that he is being harassed by his wife since past two decades. “She has been harassing me for the last two decades. She had hidden various facts from me before our marriage. I later got to know that she was not even a graduate, unlike what she had claimed,” said the professor, adding that he will go ahead with the talaq as per the Sharia law and that no one can stop him from getting the talaq. “I will give her the third talaq too, on a proper date, and no one can stop me. I don’t care what she does.”