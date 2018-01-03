After the triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha it was being presented in the Rajya Sabha today. However, following the massive clashes between the Maratha and the Dalits, the opposition stalled the Parliament and further termed the ruling BJP government as anti-Dalit. Tabelling the historic Triple Talaq bill Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Even after passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha the practice is continuing, a woman in Moradabad was given Triple Talaq over dowry.

A massive uproar was witnessed in the upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday after the Congress party differed the historic Triple Talaq Bill and further asked that it’s should be sent to a select committee. The bill that not only imposes fine but also criminalises the act was passed in the Lok Sabha after which it was being presented in the upper house today. The triple Talaq bill which is expected to soon become a law after it gets the nod of the Rajya Sabha, has been facing hurdles in the past. The opposing parties like Congress including Samajwadi Party, the BSP, the AIADMK, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI(M) and the BJD, have demanded detailed deliberations on the criminality clause, under which a husband can be sentenced up to 3 years in prison.

Before the bill was raised in the House, the Congress party members raised the Dalit-Maratha clashes issue and demanded the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to make a statement. Raising the issue of clashes, the Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the BJP part as ‘anti-Dalit’. He said, “We have been raising the issue of Dalit atrocities as this government is anti-Dalit.” However, reacting to the statement, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it was another attempt by the Congress party to stall the Triple Talaq Bill. Law minister said, “This issue is being raised deliberately so that Triple Talaq Bill can be stalled.”

Tabelling the historic Triple Talaq bill Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Even after passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha the practice is continuing, a woman in Moradabad was given Triple Talaq over dowry. The minister further said that the clashes topic is being raised just to stall the house over the bill. Reacting to the statement, Congress leader Anand Sharma moved a notice stating that the bill be referred to a Select Committee of RajyaSabha. The party further proposed the names of the committee members.

Slamming the Anand Sharma’s notice on Triple Talaq Bill over staling the house, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, “The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance.” He further laid out reason why the Triple Talaq bill should be referred to a Select Panel. Jaitley said, “When the practice was declared unconstitutional, 2 of the judges held it as unfair & used their extraordinary power to suspend it for 6 months, which expire on 22 February.” The BJP leader supporting the bill also highlighted the ruling given by the judge. He stated, “Judges said, ‘we are now suspending it for 6 months & we beseech all parties, therefore within this period come out with apt legislation.’ So, there is an urgency that country expects from Parl. Legislature must act with the sense of responsibility.”

Countering Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “He (Arun Jaitley) referred to judgment of SC, I want to correct the record because I appeared in the case on behalf of Muslim Personal Law Board. What he said was in context of the minority judgement.”

With no desired results being achieved, the Rajaya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 AM, December 4.