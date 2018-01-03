In the list presented by the Congress, Anand Sharma has named several Rajya Sabha MPs including Renuka Chowdhury, K Rahman Khan, Derek O Brien, Javed Ahmad, Majeed Memon, KK Ragesh, D Raja. The triple talaq bill currently faces hurdles as the opposing parties like Congress including Samajwadi Party, the BSP, the AIADMK, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI(M) and the BJD, have demanded detailed deliberations on the criminality clause, under which a husband can be sentenced up to 3 years in prison.

December 3, the Day 1 of triple talaq bill being placed in the upper house of the Parliament was wasted as the Rajya Sabha members failed to pass the bill. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned in the evening and will again be presented at 11 am on December 4. The Rajya Sabha witnessed huge ruckus after the opposition party deferred the bill and stated that it should be sent to a Select Committee for improvisations. Congress leader Anand Sharma further proposed a list of 17 members of Select Committee.

In the list presented by the Congress, Anand Sharma has named several Rajya Sabha MPs including Renuka Chowdhury, K Rahman Khan, Derek O Brien, Javed Ahmad, Majeed Memon, KK Ragesh, D Raja. The triple talaq bill currently faces hurdles as the opposing parties like Congress including Samajwadi Party, the BSP, the AIADMK, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI(M) and the BJD, have demanded detailed deliberations on the criminality clause, under which a husband can be sentenced up to 3 years in prison.

Reacting on the session, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said, “We are all for this bill, it is a faulty bill. No women’s groups, stakeholders were consulted. All we ask for is that talk to all stakeholders.”

Today’s session at Rajya Sabha was dedicated to the triple talaq bill. However, the Congress deliberately raised the Bhima-Koregaon clashes between Dalits and Marathas, terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as anti-Dalit. Slamming the Congress leader Anand Sharma’s notice on triple talaq bill over staling the house, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said, “The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance.”

Here is the complete list of 17 members proposed by Anand Sharma for Select Committee: