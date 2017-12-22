After the Union Cabinet approved to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of RIghts on Marriage), the Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in the Parliament next week. In the draft law, the government seeks to ban and criminalise triple talaq conveyed through any means—Facebook, Whatsapp, message. The controversial Islamic practice allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times.

After the Union Cabinet on December 15 cleared the Triple Talaq bill, it will be tabled in the parliament next week as informed by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. According to the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, the cabinet approved to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage). Once passed in both the houses, the practice of giving triple talaq will become void and illegal. Earlier in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had banned the practice of triple talaq for six months and had asked the government to frame a proper law in this regard.

Under the talaq bill, the victim will now be having rights to approach police and will also be able to seek legal justice and asking for grievances from the husband. Being a non-bailable offence, one who will practice triple talaq could be sent up to 3-years jail term and a fine. The bill will also give the right to Muslim women to claim custody of their children. In the draft law, the government seeks to ban and criminalise triple talaq conveyed through any means—Facebook, Whatsapp, message. The controversial Islamic practice allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating “talaq” (divorce) three times. In November, the centre had said it was ready with a new bill to ban “triple talaq” and would be presented by the government lawmakers when they meet for the next session of parliament.

Giving his reaction on banning triple talaq bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had opposed the bill seeking to criminalise instant triple talaq, saying this would have severe consequences on rule of law and social cohesion in the country. In a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, he voiced concern over the attempt to table the bill in Parliament without consultation.