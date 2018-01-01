One of the key petitioners in Triple Talaq case, Ishrat Jahan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party's Howrah office. BJP party state unit General Secretary Sayantan Basu while made the information public. Ishrat was felicitated by Howrah BJP unit and inducted into the party.

One of the five petitioners in the Triple Talaq case, Ishrat Jahan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Giving his initial reaction after joining the BJP, Ishrat Jahan said, “Will support those who are supporting me”. BJP party state unit General Secretary Sayantan Basu while making the information public said Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at their Howrah office. Ishrat was felicitated by Howrah BJP unit and inducted into the party.

Though she has been inducted into the party, a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised. Ishrat began her fight against the practice of triple talaq after her husband had divorced her by saying triple talaq thrice over the phone from Dubai in 2014. Ishrat’s induction in the BJP has come at a time when a bill to criminalise the practice of triple talaq has already been introduced in the parliament. Triple talaq, in fact, has also passed it’s the first hurdle as it was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill is now likely to be introduced in Rajya Sabha either on Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier in 2017, the Supreme Court had struck down on the practice of triple talaq by banning it for six months. The Supreme Court had asked the government to frame a law to stop this controversial practice. It was after that when the government prepared a draft bill, which is now awaited to be passed in the Rajya Sabha. While the centre is supporting the bill, other political parties including AIMIM, RJD, BJD have opposed the bill which aims to put a stop to this controversial practice.