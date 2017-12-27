On the morning of December 27, taking to his Twitter handle, Swamy had also criticised the cyber bullies for trolling Anushka Sharma as she did not put sindoor during her reception in Mumbai. Citing Pakistan's hostile behaviour Swamy said, "Before targeting Hindu women for not putting sindoor on their forehead first avenge the removal of Mangal Sutra from Jadhav’s wife by Pakis."

On December 27, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanium Swamy took to his twitter handle and alleged that the way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife was treated in Pakistan was next to ‘Draupadi Vastra-Haran’. Citing the hostile treatment towards Jadhav’s kin by Pakistan, BJP MP Swamy said that India should now break the neighbouring country into four parts by waging a war. He said, “`Draupadi’s Vastraharan had led to Mahabharat. We should wage a war and break Pakistan by creating 3 other countries of Sindh, Baluchisthan and Paktunisthan. Whenever I express such opinions they become views of the party.”

Highlighting the need for creating a better atmosphere for promoting innovations by students, BJP’s Swamy said, “India should increase allocation for education to 6 percent of GDP.” On the morning of December 27, taking to his Twitter handle, Swamy had also criticised the cyber bullies for trolling Anushka Sharma as she did not put sindoor during her reception in Mumbai. Citing Pakistan’s hostile behaviour Swamy said, “Before targeting Hindu women for not putting sindoor on their forehead first avenge the removal of Mangal Sutra from Jadhav’s wife by Pakis.”

The BJP leader further stated that surgical strikes are not the solution as only 2-3 Pakis get killed. Swamy said, “In surgical strikes, we kill 2-3 Pakistanis and they kill our people but time has come to destroy Pakistan.” When Swamy was asked if waging war against Pakistan would lead to world war, BJP MP Swamy said, “Who would come in between if we destroy Pakistan? Pakistan does not understand logic and it is fomenting terrorism.”

Expressing some strong sentiments against Pakistan, Subramanian Swamy said, “We should prepare for war and prepare with an objective of launching a military offensive to break Pakistan into four countries.” While speaking at at VJTI guest lecture series, Swamy also fired his cannons at the Income Tax and termed it ‘idiotic.’ Swamy stated, “Income tax is idiotic tax and first thing India needs to do is to abolish Income tax.”