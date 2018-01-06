A group of lawyers, owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader Dinakaran, burnt actors' photos in Coimbatore. The lawyers had assembled in front of the district court to mark their protest. Dinakaran supporters also raised slogans against the actor. The protesting Dinakaran supporters also said that the actor should refrain himself from joining politics and should concentrate on acting only.

As per reports, a group of lawyers, owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader Dinakaran, burnt actors’ photos in Coimbatore. Police reports suggested that the lawyers had assembled in front of the district court to mark their protest. Dinakaran supporters also raised slogans against the actor. The protests came in after Kamal Haasan alleged that TTV Dinakaran used his money power to win the RK Nagar bypoll seat. The protesting Dinakaran supporters also said that the actor should refrain himself from joining politics and should concentrate on acting only.

The matter was highlighted after Kamal Haasan, in an article as part of his weekly series in a recent issue of Tamil magazine ‘Ananda Vikatan’, described the RK Nagar bypoll as a ‘stain’ on Indian democracy. The RK Nagar bypoll was being held because of the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Reacting to Kamal Haasan’s allegations Dinakaran said, “Haasan was making such allegations as he could not digest his win in the bypoll.” Dinakaran had won RK Nagar bypoll with a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

The supporters of TTV Dinakaran also filed a defamation suit against Kamal Haasan for allegedly defaming the people of RK Nagar and independent candidate Dinakaran in a column written for a Tamil magazine. As per reports, the case registered by Illangovan of Ganapathy will be taken for hearing on January 12 at JM 2 of the Coimbatore Court.