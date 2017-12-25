After a massive victory of TTV Dinakaran in Chennai's RK Nagar by-poll, AIADMK dismisses his 6 supporters from the party on Monday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the party headquarters which was attended by party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

A day after suffering a massive defeat in RK Nagar by-poll, Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday removed six party officials and supporters of sidelined leader TTV Dinakaran, who had contested and won the seat as an Independent. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the party headquarters which was attended by party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Chief Minister K. Palaniswami. The 6 AIADMK District Secretaries who were removed from the party were PVetrivel, VP Kalairajan, Parthiban, Muthiah, Thangatamizhselvan and Rengasamy.

The party also dismissed actor CR Saraswathi, Pugazhendi (Karnataka unit) and Nanjil Sampath. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Palaniswami said action against party traitors will be taken. Panneerselvam said the Election Commission should probe the allegation of bribing of voters by Dinakaran. On a video of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa – which she was undergoing treatment in the Apollo Hospital here in late 2016 – circulated before the polling, he said that none of the ministers had seen her in the hospital where she breathed her last on December 5, 2016.

Reacting to the action taken against him, Thangatamizhselvam told reporters that as per party constitution, only the General Secretary can dismiss a member from the party. Earlier after TTV’s win in RK Nagar by-poll, TN ruling AIADMK, which suffered a massive defeat in the Radhakrishnan Nagar by-election where votes were counted on Sunday, has blamed its debacle on the secret pact between opposition DMK and its sidelined leader TTV Dinakaran, who won the seat. In a joint statement, AIADMK Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the secret pact between DMK and Dinakaran resulted in the latter’s win.