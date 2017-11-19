Pakistan Defence used a picture of DU student Kawalpreet Kaur in front of Delhi’s Jama Masjid and morphed the message on the placard that she was holding to, " I am an Indian but I hate India, because India is a colonial entity that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kahmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagarh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa."

The issue came to light after Kaur reported that the verified twitter handle was using a fake picture.“Please report this page to Twitter. Pakistan Defence is tweeting unsubstantiated and my morphed picture to spread hatred across nations. I hope they understand that citizens across subcontinent want peace not terror and lynchings,” Kawalpreet Kaur wrote on Twitter. After the incident was reported it sparked a massive outrage on Twitter. Pakistan Defence deleted the picture but it had already been reported by many users therefore twitter suspended the account.

Pakistan has been up to this task earlier this year. Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Representative to the UN was caught in an embarrassing gaffe when it was revealed that a photo of girl she said was the ‘face of Indian atrocities’ turned out to be a victim of air strikes in Gaza.

Defaming India’s political approach towards religious minorities in the country, she also mentioned that “India leaders have Muslim blood on their hands.”

In a haste to put India down and defame their neighbours, Pakistan pulls off a major botch when Lodhi deems the picture to be of a Kashmiri victim. However the sensitive picture is of a 17-year-old Rawya Abu Jom’a who is a victim of Israeli attacks that took place on Gaza in 2014.