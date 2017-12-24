External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj has recently done a tweet which has sparked a row on the Twitter. In a recent tweet, she asked the president of the All India United Democratic Front, M Badruddin Ajmal, to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The tweet got a strong response from the president and gained a lot of attention on the social platform.

Recently, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday created a lot of buzz on Twitter, after she responded to a tweet by asking for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The whole incident surfaced with a tweet from the president of the All India United Democratic Front, M Badruddin Ajmal, who thanked her for India’s decision to vote against the United States’ Jerusalem move at the United Nations. To this Sushma Swaraj replied saying: Thank you, Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us.”

Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you. https://t.co/yLoEoCazqD — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017

Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us. https://t.co/OsQPv4PNDe — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 22, 2017

Sushma Swaraj’s tweet was met a with a strong response from the Assam leader and several other Twitter users. “Our vote is always for India, Madam,” Ajmal responded. “The day BJP does not differentiate between the majority and minority community, our vote will be for you,” responded president of the All India United Democratic Front, M Badruddin Ajmal.

Here are some other tweets that started pouring in when the Swaraj tweeted the response.

Blah! Is this why we voted for BJP ? You too started doing appeasement. You gonna face results in 19'. Remember, It was Israel who supported you (India) by providing arms in 99' and not palestine. Disappointed by India's vote. — Akshay Sharma (@iKrys74l) December 22, 2017

Don't expect a single vote from such people. India shd have voted in favour of Israel. Israel always voted in favour of India. Repeating Vajpaye Govt's Mistake. #NoHope2019 @narendramodi — Pramod P K (@PkPraamod) December 22, 2017

I may agree that the reason could be the gulf countries association and definitely not Iran in particular. So we have invited the wrath of the US who is strongly advocating our NSG membership & terrorist Azhar Mahmood case against the likes of China. — Prakash (@nuclearprakashk) December 23, 2017

Basing long term international policy decisions on ability to trade in for religious votes? From a very partisan communal tension raising PM?! Don’t get me wrong- the vote was right. Asking for votes, not. — Rush (@rushwrites) December 22, 2017

.@SushmaSwaraj ji,

I would have been voted for you if you were the PM candidate for 2014 Election. See my old tweet before 2014 polls. And I will proudly vote for you if you will be the PM candidate in future.

But, No No to NAMO.https://t.co/G1Xxt4kUbD — Khalid Hussain (@khalidmfp) December 24, 2017

I really fail to understand, why did India vote against it's most trusted ally. A country who stood by us in 62 nd 71 wars. Why did we ditch them? Just to please Islamic Nations? Every Indian who voted fr @narendramodi wants to know it. #JerusalemisthecapitalofIsrael — Baklol_Banarasi (@Guru_Banarasi) December 23, 2017

The Jerusalem Vote

India and 127 other members of the 193-strong United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution, which asked the US to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli Capital. The overwhelming vote against the US came even after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

Trump’s announcement broke with years of precedent on the sensitive subject and sparked bloody protests in the Israeli-Palestinian region. Israel considers Jerusalem an indivisible Capital and wants all embassies based there. Palestinians want the Capital of an independent Palestinian state to be East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and annexed.

A majority of countries do not recognise Israel’s claim to the whole of Jerusalem, where several Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites are located. The US had vetoed a draft of this resolution at the UN Security Council earlier this week.