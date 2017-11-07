Air quality in Delhi went from very poor to severe on Tuesday morning since Diwali and not just the concerned bodies but the public was outraged at the alarming levels. People took to their Twitter accounts, some just expressed their concerns to the government while some took humorous digs at the negligible efforts that are being taken to curb the rising Delhi air pollution.

The alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi are refusing to die down as the national capital and NCR woke up to ‘severe’ air quality on Tuesday morning. What appeared to be a normal fog in the morning was actually the smog containing fatal pollutants in it. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded a frightening level of 446 on Air Quality Index (AQI) in some parts of Delhi. The lowest AQI in the whole of NCR was in Gurgaon which was recorded at 357, which comes under the category of very poor air quality.

Understanding the hazardous effects of the air, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a health emergency in the national capital and issued an advisory in public interest. The association has asked the residents to stay indoors in the morning, when air quality is at its worst, and refrain from doing any outdoor activities. Also, IMA has requested the Delhi government to postpone the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon in the wake of worsening air pollution.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also pulled up the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on the threatening levels of air pollution and the measures the state bodies have taken to curb it. NGT has sought a reply by November 9, 2017. NGT has also directed the four state governments to inform the public about the preventive steps to tackle air pollution.

Apparently, the public in Delhi/NCR is already through with this air quality as it also wreaked havoc in the union territory and surrounding areas last year as well. Alarmed by the adverse smog, many of them took to Twitter:

DELHI BE LIKE: #smog filter for today

Because Instagram filters are too mainstream! 😎 pic.twitter.com/ujUmLacMkK — Barney Stinson (@BarneyStinsonYo) November 7, 2017

I guess Supreme Court is not concerned about the Delhi pollution now that Diwali is over! 😉#DelhiSmog #Lifethreatening — Urban Muse (@UrbanMusePage) November 7, 2017

Other states – aur kya chal rha h?? Delhi – #smog chal rha h !!!! pic.twitter.com/0qNrDJ3D3y — उपासना (@i_upasana) November 7, 2017

Delhi in the mood of luka chhupi today. Air Quality Index reads 1000 in Gurgaon, 954 in the city. Excellent! #delhipollution #smog pic.twitter.com/PYKHieLrZs — Murukesh Krishnan (@MURUKESHK) November 7, 2017

Mr. India doesn't need his watch in Delhi. No one can see anything anyway. #Smog — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2017

#Delhi airport visibility reduced to 200 metres. Lowest of the season. #Fog / #smog to persist for few days on morning. @SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) November 7, 2017

My ENT specialist says, “we will all die of ‘Silicosis’ in a few years if this #smog continues”. War like situation. Do something or die — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) November 7, 2017

Delhi is covered with deadly #smog .

No outrage? No discussion? No suggestion?

Where are all Eminent Environment Activists? 🤔 — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) November 7, 2017

Don't take deforestation seriously. Don't object when govts weaken pollution norms. Drive everywhere. Object to BRT. Get angry over #Smog. — mrajshekhar (@mrajshekhar) November 7, 2017

Delhi will continue to be polluted and Ganga will continue to be filthy until all of us realize that population is the root cause #delhismog — Sacha Aam Aadmi (@SachaAamAadmi) November 7, 2017