The alarming levels of air pollution in Delhi are refusing to die down as the national capital and NCR woke up to ‘severe’ air quality on Tuesday morning. What appeared to be a normal fog in the morning was actually the smog containing fatal pollutants in it. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded a frightening level of 446 on Air Quality Index (AQI) in some parts of Delhi. The lowest AQI in the whole of NCR was in Gurgaon which was recorded at 357, which comes under the category of very poor air quality.

Understanding the hazardous effects of the air, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a health emergency in the national capital and issued an advisory in public interest. The association has asked the residents to stay indoors in the morning, when air quality is at its worst, and refrain from doing any outdoor activities. Also, IMA has requested the Delhi government to postpone the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon in the wake of worsening air pollution.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also pulled up the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on the threatening levels of air pollution and the measures the state bodies have taken to curb it. NGT has sought a reply by November 9, 2017. NGT has also directed the four state governments to inform the public about the preventive steps to tackle air pollution.

Apparently, the public in Delhi/NCR is already through with this air quality as it also wreaked havoc in the union territory and surrounding areas last year as well. Alarmed by the adverse smog, many of them took to Twitter: