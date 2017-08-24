Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday jointly inaugurated two new power transmission lines between India and Nepal.

“Together we prosper! The two leaders jointly inaugurate Katiya-Kushaha & Raxaul-Parwanipur transmission lines,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted as Modi and Deuba remote-launched the two lines, each of 132 KV, following delegation-level talks here.

The two lines will add 100 MW to the 350 MW of power that India already supplies to Nepal.