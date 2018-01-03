Jet Airways has suspended two of its senior pilots with immediate effect for fighting inside the cockpit of a London-Mumbai flight on Monday (New Year's Day). Sources revealed that the captain slapped the co-pilot and she left the cockpit in tears. The cockpit fight was reported to the DGCA and following the mid-flight scuffle, a Jet Airways spokesperson asserted that a 'misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew'.

For quarrelling inside the cockpit of a London-Mumbai flight on Monday, Jet Airways has decided to suspend two of its senior pilots with immediate effect. As per reports, the heated arguments turned into an ugly affair when the flight in-charge slapped the co-pilot leaving her in tears. In a repot filed by the Times of India, the commander has been alleged for slapping his lady co-pilot in mid flight. “Some time after the plane took off, the two had a fight. The captain slapped the co-pilot and she left the cockpit in tears. She stood in the galley sobbing. The cabin crew tried to comfort her and send her back to the cockpit. Meanwhile, the captain also kept buzzing (calling from the telecom in the cockpit) to the crew, asking them to send the second pilot back,” sources told Times of India.

This never seen before cockpit fight occurred on New Year’s Day when flight 9W 119 soon after the Boeing 777 had kick-started his 9-hour journey to Mumbai with 324 passengers and 14 crew members on board. The cockpit fight was reported to the DGCA and following the appalling incident a Jet Airways spokesperson asserted that a ‘misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew’. “A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London – Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including two infants and 14 crew members continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

The incident was later resolved by the airlines’ officials in a peaceable and friendly fashion. “At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety,” the statement added.