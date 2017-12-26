Another instance of medical apathy has surfaced from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Doctors in a Community Health Centre in Nawabganj carried out 32 eye operation procedures under torchlight. The incident has once again highlighted the poor medical facilities in the most populated state of India.

A bizarre instance of medical apathy was reported from Nawabganj in Uttar Pradesh, where eye operations were carried out in a state-run hospital in the torchlight. Community Health Centre in Nawabganj carried out 32 eye operation procedures under torchlight. After the incident came to light Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh fired the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Unnao. All these operations were performed at the Community Health Center in torchlight on Monday after a Kanpur bases NGO referred these patients to the state-run hospital.

According to reports, all the 32 patients were suffering from cataract and therefore the cataract operations were carried out by the doctors in torchlight due to unavailability of electricity of substitute power supply. The kin of the patients also complained that the patients were not even provided beds despite the extreme weather conditions. After the removal of Unnao Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajendra Prasad the NGO which was in the tie-up with the state-run hospital has also been blacklisted.

The incident has once again highlighted the poor medical facilities in the most populated state of India. Despite spending a plethora of money on medical services in the state for a very long time the situation in the state continues to be in shambles. Patients lying in the corridors of the hospitals are a regular sight in the government hospitals of the state. Earlier, the buck was passed on to the state government and the state passed it to the Centre. However, the apathy continues when both the state and the Central government are run by the saffron party.