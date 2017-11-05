After the complaint of the Russian national Police have arrested the branch manager of the nationalised bank. "The manager of UCO Bank's Vrindaban branch, Mahendra Prasad Singh, has been arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman today," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Shanker Mishra.

A 20-year-old Russian woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by a branch manager of a nationalised bank in Vrindavan, UP. The branch manager was arrested by the UP police on Sunday from Vrindavan. The Russian woman came to India in September this year. She came in contact with the accused on Facebook in 2016.

In the police complaint, the foreign national has alleged that the branch manager had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the ordeal. As per complaint of the victim, she came in contact with the Branch manager through Facebook in November 2016. Later, they started having conversations on Facebook. On Mahendra Prasad Singh’s advice, the Russian national came to India and stayed in Vrindavan. The victim was taken to a house on September 22 and then she was raped there and the ordeal had been going until recently when she met another Russian national who convinced her to file a police complaint.

Attacks and assaults on foreign nationals seem to be a new ‘trend’ in Uttar Pradesh. A German national was attacked in Sonebhadra district’s Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh for not returning the greetings of a local man on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Holger Eric Misch from Germany who got down from the train at Robertsganj station and asked people directions when the ordeal took place.

Last month, a Swiss couple was attacked by a mob in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh. The couple first visited Agra and then visited tourist spot Fatehpur Sikri in the state, where they were brutally attacked with sticks and stones. The couple came to India on September 30.