Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) hospital woke up to a fire in the record room and principal’s office on Monday morning. Thankfully, there was no incident of any casualty in the fire breakout. A few months ago, over 40 children lost their lives in August 2017 due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital and the repercussions of the same made headlines not just nationally, but all over the globe. Pushing into action, the Uttar Pradesh administration and the fire department launched a probe into the incident and prima facie it was found that the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

"Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was controlled within an hour," City fire service in-charge DK Singh was quoted as saying by ToI. However, a source in the hospital said that the fire that engulfed the record room of the city hospital has destroyed files, including those related to the oxygen case where more than 63 children including infants lost their lives in a span of 4 days due to a shortage of oxygen supply.

“Surprisingly, the office had a fire extinguishing system but it didn’t work. The fire has destroyed many documents, including some related to the oxygen case,” SP district Chief Prahlad Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

“It was an act of sabotage to destroy vital documents related to the provision of oxygen to the hospital and files,” the SP chief further added.

