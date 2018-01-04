Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday left the government officials bewildered when he decided to carry out an unscheduled visit at a night shelter near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow. Last week Yogi Adityanath had issued orders to provide proper facility to the poor and homeless while the state is gripped under coldwave.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a surprise visit at a night shelter near Balrampur hospital, in his state capital. CM Yogi Adityanath conducted the surprise visit to check that proper facility are provided to the homeless or not. Currently, North India and especially Uttar Pradesh is in grip of cold waves that is affecting the daily life of people. Temperature is continuously falling in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Weathermen predict that it should further drop in the coming days.

Last week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered relief measures for the homeless and the poor facing atrocities of the cold wave. All the District Magistrates of the state were instructed by the Chief Minister to make arrangements in every district to provide proper facilities for the poor and destitute in the extreme weather conditions. Lighting up bonfires and distributing free blankets after providing night shelters were some of the arrangements the District Magistrates had to ensure. Therefore, Yogi Adityanath visited the night shelter near a government hospital in Lucknow to check whether his orders are followed or not.

Strict instructions have also been given to the official to avoid any carelessness in this matter.

