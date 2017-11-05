Holger Eric, a German national who had arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra to visit the Agori Fort, was allegedly attacked at the Robertsganj railway station by an electrician Aman Kumar. Two weeks ago, a Swiss couple was attacked in Fatehpur Sikri, UP.

A German national was attacked in Sonebhadra district’s Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh for not returning the greetings of a local man. The victim has been identified as Holger Eric Misch from Germany who got down from the train at Robertsganj station and asked people directions. At this time, an electrician Aman Kumar greeted him to which Misch did not respond, the gesture made Kumar angry. As per reports, Kumar pushed the tourist to the ground and slapped the German national repeatedly.

On the other hand, the accused claimed ‘not guilty’ and said that he is being framed. Kumar further added that the German national treated him improperly and misbehaved with him. “I am innocent. The German national punched me when I said ‘welcome to India’ to him. He even spit on me,” Times Now quoted Aman Kumar as saying. Holger Eric had arrived in Sonbhadra to visit the Agori Fort. Holger Eric, who has sustained minor injuries, said, “India have rules… the Supreme Court says privacy is a fundamental law. So please don’t disturb my privacy. I am here to launch an FIR and that’s it,” reported NDTV.

German national beaten up at Sonbhadra railway station. Police have arrested the accused, investigation underway pic.twitter.com/LmoYC2WVXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2017

I am innocent, the German national punched me when i said 'welcome to India' to him. He even spit on me: Aman Yadav,arrested accused pic.twitter.com/PrcO2gudIw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2017

Attacks on foreign nationals in Uttar Pradesh seems to become a common thing. Last month, a Swiss couple was attacked by a mob in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh. The couple first visited Agra and then visited tourist spot Fatehpur Sikri in the state, where they were brutally attacked with sticks and stones. The couple came to India on September 30. Quentin Jeremy Clerc, one of the victim was hospitalised in Delhi’s Apollo hospital.

Later, five minors in connection with the brutal attack on a Swiss couple in Fatehpur Sikri were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police. They were charged under Section 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) and 325 (causing grievous hurt). Taking cognizance of the issue, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sought a report from the UP government over the attack.