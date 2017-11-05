Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "The terrorists were killed in Uri sector after alert troops foiled the infiltration bid. "A search operation is ongoing in the area." Earlier on 29 October, two terrorists and one policeman were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning.

Two militants were killed on Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district as the Army foiled an infiltration bid, a defence official said. Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: “The terrorists were killed in Uri sector after alert troops foiled the infiltration bid. “A search operation is ongoing in the area.” Earlier on 29 October, two terrorists and one policeman were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning. As per the police officials, the security forces were cordoning off the area following intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in Mir Mohalla village in Hajin area of the district when militants opened fire on them. According to police officials, constable Zahir was martyred in the gun battle. Out of two slain terrorists, one has been identified as Lashkar militant Ali Bhai from Pakistan.

Heavy stone pelting is being reported from the area following the gun battle. Last Sunday, a terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Handwara region of the state after an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants following a search operation. Security personnel had also recovered a grenade, rifle and Pakistani currency from the possession of the killed terrorist. Many high-profile terrorists have been neutralised by the Army in the Valley in recent past. A few days ago, top Jaish-e-Mohammed militant Khalid was killed by the security forces in Baramulla district following a tip-off.

In view of the deteriorating situation in the Valley, Centre recently appointed former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Dineshwar Sharma as its representative for talks with “all” stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. “Carrying forward the conviction and consistency in its policy, we have decided that a sustained dialogue process should begin in Jammu and Kashmir,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said during a press conference following the appointment.