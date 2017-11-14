A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in Sitapur area of Uttar Pradesh, the victim was later admitted to a nearby hospital on being spotted by the locals. An FIR has been registered against the 5 accused, one of them has been arrested while the police is hunting for the other four.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 5 men in Sitapur area of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The girl was abducted by the group of goons who later forced themselves on her and left her profusely bleeding on the road. The incident came to light when the locals identified the girl lying severely injured on the road, she was then taken to a local hospital and the police was informed about the incident. The police have registered a case under section 376 (D) (gang rape) against the five accused.

The victim had gone to a nearby market from where she was forcefully dragged to a nearby forest and was raped by 5 men. Victim’s brother has named 5 people as the main culprits in the case including the brother of Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqui. One of the 5 accused has been arrested and the police are on a hunt for the other 4 culprits. According to victim’s brother, the victim was dragged into a car after being raped and was later thrown on a deserted road. After the girl was admitted to the hospital by locals, her brother and rest of the family rushed to the hospital to check on her health.

“Initial investigations reveal that this could be a case of gang rape, the victim was found dripping in blood and was taken to a nearby hospital immediately. The doctors are currently medically examining the victim,” said Akhand Pratap Singh, DSP (Sitapur). “A case of gang rape under section 376 D has been registered against the 5 accused, one of them have been arrested and we are tracking others. Victim’s brother has named Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqui’s brother Raja Farooqui and his four friends, we are investigating the matter, he added.

Earlier in September, a gang rape victim was subjected to severe acid attack by goons in Uttar Pradesh’s Farooqabad district. Victim’s 65% body was burned in the attack. She was admitted to a local hospital. A similar case came to light in May 2017 when 4 women had alleged gang rape by an unidentified group of men who also assaulted a male family member along with the women when the family was travelling to Bulandshahr through the Yamuna Expressway. The incident happened on the expressway and the women also claimed that no police help was sent despite reporting the incident on phone number 100.