In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old child has been brutally ‘murdered’ in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. The child, who was a student of LKG was brutally beaten by his teacher was then rushed to a hospital when he fainted and became unconscious in his school premises. The kid was then admitted in GTB Hospital but was soon declared dead because of being in an extremely fragile condition. The victim’s family filed a complaint against the school authorities on Wednesday night. The family has accused the school authorities of killing their child.

According to reports, the child was beaten to death as his family was unable to pay the fees on time. The police has registered the case and has started their investigation. Although the school should have been closed due to the cold wave that has gripped north India, but it still remained open in even after this unfortunate incident took place.

Recently a similar but shocking incident emerged from the state of Telangana where 2 young boys were made to stand upside down by their hostel warden. When one of them failed to keep his balance, the warden beat him with a pipe until the student stood up again. This brutal incident took place at District ST hostel in Zaheerabad, Telangana. The visuals of the severe punishment took social media by storm. As per reports, the boys — students of class seven — were allegedly punished for being irregular in classes. The warden was later identified as S Yadaiah. But what was surprisingly was that the police are yet to register a case against the warden despite the video being available as proof.

Though corporal punishment is banned in most schools, incidents of students being beaten and thrashed by their teachers are on the rise.