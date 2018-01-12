A 14-year-old girl, who set herself on fire on January 6, succumbed to her burn on Thursday in Meerut's Panchgaon Patti village. The girl first dropped out of school and then gave up her tuition classes. Her family also claimed that the same men had even gang-raped her recently, which was haunting her from a very long time and made her end her life.

A 14-year-old girl, who set herself on fire on January 6, succumbed to her burn on Thursday in Meerut’s Panchgaon Patti village. The girl, a student of class 8, was facing harassment on daily basis. Four men were stalking her for months, which made her take such horrendous step. The girl first dropped out of school and then gave up her tuition classes. Her family also claimed that the same men had even gang-raped her recently, which was haunting her from a very long time made her end her life.

The men who allegedly harassed and raped the girls were identified as Shobhit, Mohit Kumar, Ankit Singh and Ravi by the cops. According to deceased family, they have warned them not to report the matter to police. “We should’ve known something was wrong when she suddenly left school,” TOI quoted victim’s brother as saying. “Then she wouldn’t go for her tuition classes in the evening. These men drove my sister to her death,” he added. According to the FIR, these men used to torment the girl as she walked to school from home and then to her tuition classes.

An FIR under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376D (gangrape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable by imprisonment for life) has now been filed against the accused. “Of the four, Ankit Singh has been arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab the others,” Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of police (rural areas), said. Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath, during a public programme in Meerut on January 6, had raised concern over the safety of women in UP, asking the police to send rapists to “the same place where they are sending gangsters”.