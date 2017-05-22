Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered the case to probe the death of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anurag Tiwari, found dead under the mysterious condition in Lucknow.

Tiwari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre officer was found dead in his night clothes on Wednesday near the Meerabai Guest House where he was staying in Hazratganj area of Lucknow.

To probe the IAS officers’ death, UP police filed an FIR against unknown persons at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station.

Anurag Tiwari was in Lucknow after attending a training program at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

During the preliminary investigation, the staff at the government-run guest house maintained that the IAS officer was not seen returning back to his room on Tuesday night, hours before his dead body was spotted on Wednesday morning.

In the meanwhile a video has also emerged that shows Anurag Tiwari and other IAS officer PN Singh coming out of a restaurant in Lucknow around ten on Tuesday night.

Anurag Tiwari was serving as commissioner, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Karnataka.