Ambulances are made for the sole purpose of carrying people to the hospitals where they can be treated. However, this doesn’t seem to apply to the ambulance in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. In one of the shocking incident being reported, ambulances were used to ferry liquor cartons to the alumni meet of the doctors at state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College. Apart from the liquor, the Russian belly dancers were also roped in to perform at doctor’s alumni meet function. The incident took place on December 25, at state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut.

The matter was highlighted after a news agency posted a series of pictures from the event. Commenting on the matter, the principal of the college ordered a departmental probe into the matter later in the evening of the same day. He said that it is unclear if ambulances used in the event belonged to an institute or a private institute. The event which was organised on Monday was attended by many senior doctors of batch 1992. Sources claimed that liquor was being served on the premises and the party picked up the phase after the Russian belly dancers took to stage.

Commenting on the matter, principal in charge of the institute told TOI that he got to know about the event in the evening and is yet to hear from the organisers. The matter comes to light when there were series of reports highlighting the medical ignorance towards the people. The following incident might make you laugh, but in actual it highlights the serious concerns for the medical sector. While one side where private hospitals are being pulled up for overcharging and not providing adequate treatment to the patients, Government hospitals face criticism over lack of beds to contain the poor patients.