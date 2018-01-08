Two men were allegedly attacked by an angry mob after they were accused of stealing a cow and a calf. While the duo was fleeing the owner caught them with the help of other locals. They mob thrashed the duo and later handed them over to the police.

Two men were thrashed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh after people alleged that they have stolen cows. The incident took place in Subash Nagar area of Mughalsarai. According to reports, the duo was on a run after stealing a calf and a cow. Later the two were intercepted by an angry mob and they thrashed the accused and later they were taken to the police station. Superintendent of Police (SP), Chanduli SK Singh said that the duo was caught fleeing after stealing cows from the local residents.

Reports claimed that the two were caught by the owner of the cows with the help of other locals. SP Chandauli added that strict action will be taken against the mob that thrashed the two accused. Instances of cow vigilantism in the state have been on a rise. Similar instances have been reported in the past and people have also lost their lives at the hands of the angry mob.

In this case, the duo was stealing cows but instances of cow vigilantism form the state of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have raised serious questions on the fate of the cow traders in the state amid various reports of lynching and heckling. Some of the traders have quit their profession in fear of vigilantism by cow vigilantes.

Last year, the Central government announced that it has decided to withdraw the controversial plan of notifying a ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. The decision came after Ministry of Environment and Forests sought feedback from states on its May 23 notification on changes made to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Market) Rules, 2017. “We sent a file to the Ministry of Law earlier this week, stating that we are withdrawing the notification due to several issues and will be revising it,” a senior official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests said.