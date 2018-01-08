Corporators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) indulged in a clash in a board meeting which was taking place at Meerut Municipal Corporation board meeting on Monday. In a video showing the scuffle, one can clearly see how corporators are standing on municipality furniture and raising their voice.

Once again raking the issue of Vande Mataram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) corporators indulged in a clash in a board meeting which was taking place at Meerut Municipal Corporation board meeting. According to initial reports, the clash between BJP and BSP corporators took place after BSP members played Vande Matram instead of singing it. In a video showing the scuffle between BJP and BSP members, corporators can be seen standing on municipality furniture and raising their voice.

It is clearly visible in the video how corporators of both BJP and BSP were indulged in a scuffle. The police had to intervene to control the situation. In the video, police officials are trying to stop some members (unidentified whether they are of BJP or BSP) to control the situation. This is not the first time when there has been the difference over the issue of India’s national song Vande Mataram.

#WATCH Ruckus between BJP & BSP corporators at the board meeting of #Meerut Municipal Corporation after BSP members played Vande Matram instead of singing it; issue resolved pic.twitter.com/IE1xVhnMmz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2018

Previously, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayor Sunita Verma in Meerut, who took charge of the city following the recently held civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, had issued an order asking employees not to sing Vande Mataram before municipal corporation proceedings. Following the orders by the new BSP Mayor in the city, it was decided that Vande Matram will not be sung by the officials. However, the earlier practice of singing the national anthem, Jan Gan Man after municipal corporation proceedings was decided to be continued. The new Mayor in Meerut said, “As per the constitution of the municipal board, our National Anthem ‘Jan Gan Man’ will be sung before board meetings and not ‘Vande Mataram.”