Vijay Keshav Gokhale who played a pivotal role in resolving the conflict between India and China during the Doklam Standoff will replace S. Jaishankar as the new Foreign Secretary of India. He will be appointed for two years at the elite post after Jaishankar retires on January 28.

Vijay Gokhale, who as envoy in Beijing played a key role in the resolution of the Doklam stand-off with China, was on Monday named the new Foreign Secretary to replace S. Jaishankar who retires this month. The appointment of Gokhale, currently Secretary (Economic Relations), was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, an official statement said. The 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer is widely believed to have played a key role as then Indian ambassador to China when he led the negotiations to resolve the over 70-day Doklam crisis.

Gokhale along with Jaishankar led India’s diplomatic outreach to the US and Japan in explaining to them New Delhi’s stand on the issue and winning their support that built up the pressure on China. Gokhale completed his Masters degree in History from Delhi university before harge as the Indian Ambassador to China. He has served Indian embassies in Germany and Malaysia and missions in Hong Kong, Hanoi and New York. He has alos held the posts of Director (China and East Asia) and then Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the ministry.

He will take over from S Jaishankar who was appointed Foreign Secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years and given a one-year extension in January last year. Jaishankar retires on January 28. Gokhale will have a two-year term. As per rules, the posts of foreign secretary, defence and home secretaries, CBI and IB chiefs are for a two-year term.