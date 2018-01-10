Vijay Mallya's lawyers, while defending him in the extradition case, had invoked the Aarushi case in UK court saying that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did a shabby investigation in the case, therefore, the investigation done by the central investigating team cannot be relied upon. Liquor barron Vijay Mallya is wanted in India on charges of financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore.

In an exclusive newsbreak, highly placed sources have revealed to NewsX that liquor barron and loan defaulter Vijay Mallya’s laywers while defending him in the extradition trial case in a UK court have invoked the Aarushi murder case to defame Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) saying that its investigation cannot be relied upon. Vijay Mallya’s lawyers had invoked the Arrushi case in UK court saying that CBI did a shabby investigation in the case, therefore, the investigation done by the central investigating team cannot is incompetent. In the past couple of years, Indian agencies have been making efforts for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India.

Hearing Vijay Mallya’s case, a UK court judge has said that he was not able to comprehend the evidence and that the criminal conspiracy of bank officials is also not clear. The court will rule into the prosecution documents on January 11. Sources have exclusively told NewsX that Vijay Mallya’s lawyers have tried to bulldoze the Indian argument against Mallya’s extradition. The UK court has also found out that 12 statements of the witnesses are identical in nature, word by word. As per reports, even in Indian courts, such witness statements are not applicable.

In a number of reasons to stop Vijay Mallya’s extradition, his lawyers have mentioned that Indian prisons are in poor condition while citing an example of Russian prison for extradition case. Moreover, apart from the poor condition in Indian prisons as an excuse, a number of reasons have been made by Vijay Mallya’s side in his defence. According to sources, Mallya’s layers said that he suffers from diabetes, sleep apnea and coronary artery disease. Also, prisoners are given insufficient food in Indian jails, the judicial system is biased and the CBI incompetent. To prove their words they cited the Aarushi case as an example.