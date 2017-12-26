Vijay Rupani on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister again. Apart from PM Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of other BJP ruled states along with other senior party leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony. Along with Rupani, and Nitinbhai Patel, 19 other minister ministers also sworn-in during the ceremony.

Vijay Rupani once again on Tuesday took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister in the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of other BJP ruled states along with other senior party leaders including Nitin Gadkari among others. During the oath taking ceremony, along with Vijay Rupani, Nitinbhai Patel took oath as deputy chief minister for the second time. Meanwhile, in the swearing-in ceremony, 19 other ministers of Rupani’s cabinet took the oath.

Here are the highlights of Vijay Rupani’s oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister

Out of 19 ministers who took the oath today, 11 among them were old faces while the party decided to induct 9 new ministers. Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava, Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai, Radadiya Dilipkumar, Viraji Thakor, Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar and Pradipsinh Jadeja take oath as ministers in Gujarat government RC Faldu, Bhupindrasinh Chudasama and Kaushik Patel also took oath as ministers in Gujarat government Ahead of the ceremony, PM Narendra Modi met former Gujarat chief ministers Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh were also present during the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay Rupani. Union Ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan were all present at the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani. Talking about Vijay Rupani’s cabinet, the party has inducted 6 ministers from other backward castes while 6 ministers are representing Patel and Patidar community. The party also decided to induct 3 ministers representing the tribals in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party has formed the government in Gujarat after securing 99 seats in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections while Congress, who had put up a tough fight in the state to challenge BJP, won 77 seats.