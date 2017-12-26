After BJP claimed victory in Gujarat Assembly Election 2017, Vijay Rupani will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Gujarat. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders. Vijay Rupani will break the swearing-in jynx by taking the oath ceremony at 11:20AM instead of 12:39PM done by previous CMs. Here are 10 lesser known facts about next Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 saw a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Both party leaders, BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress who was aggressively spearheaded by newly elected president Rahul Gandhi, did not leave any opportunity to woo the people of Gujarat and garner votes for the party. BJP, who election campaign face was PM Modi, continued with its development agenda and also hit out the Congress party wherever the party felt necessary. While on the other side, Congress party with the support of Patidar community led by Hardik Patel, performed better as compared to the previous 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections. Claiming the victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 99 seats and Congress was able to secure 77 seats. While Vijay Rupani, who is all set to be the chief minister once again, let’s take a look at 10 lesser known things about the next Gujarat CM.

Who is Vijay Rupani?

Vijay Rupani is an Indian politician and a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his entire political life, Rupani had been an RSS pracharak, Jan Sangh leader, a municipal corporator. He has also been a Mayor and former Gujarat tourism chairman. He has also served as Rajya Sabha member, been BJP state chief. Rupani is married to Anjali Rupani, who is also a member of BJP women wing. The couple have a son named Rushabh, who is an engineering student and a daughter, Radhika who is married. Unfortunately, Rupani couple lost their youngest son Pujit in an accident and have started the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust for charity.

