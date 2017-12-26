After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Election, party leader Vijay Rupani will today take oath as the next chief minister of the Gujarat state. To grace the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states and central ministers will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani which will take place in Ahmedabad. Ahead of his swearing-in, Rupani along with his wife visited Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar and offered prayers.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 saw a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Both party leaders, BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress who was aggressively spearheaded by newly elected president Rahul Gandhi, did not leave any opportunity to woo the people of Gujarat and garner votes for the party. BJP, who election campaign face was PM Modi, continued with its development agenda and also hit out the Congress party wherever the party felt necessary. While on the other side, Congress party with the support of Patidar community led by Hardik Patel, performed better as compared to the previous 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections. Claiming the victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 99 seats and Congress was able to secure 77 seats. While Vijay Rupani, who is all set to be the chief minister once again, let’s take a look at 10 lesser known things about the next Gujarat CM.
Who is Vijay Rupani?
Vijay Rupani is an Indian politician and a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his entire political life, Rupani had been an RSS pracharak, Jan Sangh leader, a municipal corporator. He has also been a Mayor and former Gujarat tourism chairman. He has also served as Rajya Sabha member, been BJP state chief. Rupani is married to Anjali Rupani, who is also a member of BJP women wing. The couple have a son named Rushabh, who is an engineering student and a daughter, Radhika who is married. Unfortunately, Rupani couple lost their youngest son Pujit in an accident and have started the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust for charity.
10 lesser known facts about Vijay Rupani, who will take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today
- Vijay Rupani was a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had also joined Jan Sangh in 1971. Rupani was a pracharak of RSS from 1978 to 1981.
- Being a reknowened poltical face in Gujarat’s Rajkot, Vijay Rupani began his services to the city after he was elected as a corporator of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in 1987. He later became the chairman of drainage committee. From 1996 to 1997, Vijay Rupani served as the major of the Rajkot community.
- In 1998, Rupani became Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gujarat unit general secretary. He also served as chairman of manifesto committee when Keshubhai Patel was the chief minister of the state.
- Vijay Rupani apart from being a corporator of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Mayor, was later appointed as a chairman of Gujarat Tourism in 2006.
- Vijay Rupani became BJP’s Gujarat unit general secretary 4 times and chairman of the Gujarat Municipal Finance Board in 2013, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. Vijay Rupani served as a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012.
- Vijay Rupani became the state BJP president replacing RC Faldu. In August 2014, when Vajubhai Vala, the incumbent speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, resigned as the MLA from Rajkot West as he was appointed as the governor of Karnataka
- Following this, BJP nominated Vijay Rupani to contest from the vacant seat. Rupani came victorious in the by-poll October 19, 2014 with a huge margin.
- At the time of first cabinet expansion of chief minister Anandiben Patel in November 2014, Rupani was inducted as minister and was given the charge of Ministry of Transport, water supply, labour and employment.
- Vijay Rupani was the BJP state president from February 2016 to August 2016.
- After Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who broke Noida jynx this week, Vijay Rupani will also break Gujarat jynx by taking the oath as Chief Minister at 11:20AM instead of 12:39 as past chief ministers have done.