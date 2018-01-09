The unfortunate incident had taken place on Friday in Ratlam's Ambedkar Nagar when Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for mere five runs in the first innings of Cape Town Test. The man named Babubal Bairva, a retired railway employee had set himself on fire. He was rushed to the hospital by family members and neighbours. However, he died due to his burn injuries on Tuesday.

A diehard fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had attempted suicide after his cheap dismissal in first innings of the first Test against South Africa, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident had taken place on Friday in Ratlam’s Ambedkar Nagar when Kohli was dismissed for mere five runs in the first innings of Cape Town Test. The man named Babubal Bairva, a retired railway employee had set himself on fire. He was rushed to the hospital by family members and neighbours. However, he died due to his burn injuries on Tuesday.

The police have said that Bairva was watching the match alone in his room and was deeply upset by Indian skipper dismissal. He then poured kerosene over himself and set himself on fire. “The man in his statement accepted that he was too upset with the dismissal of Virat Kohli and set himself ablaze,” Assistant Sub-Inspector of Do Batti police station was quoted as saying by News18. The officer added that they could not determine any other reason which might have pushed the man to take such an extreme step.

India lost the Cape Town Test to South Africa on Monday by 72 runs. With this victory, the Proteas have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. India needed to chase down the target of 208 runs to win the match. However, they were bundled out for 135 runs. South African bowler Vernon Philander was declared Man of the Match for his marvellous figures in the match.