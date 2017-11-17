BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava on Friday issued a chilling ultimatum to the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and made several derogatory remarks. In the video of his speech, now going viral on the internet, Srivastava can be heard warning the Muslims of dire consequences if they do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava has warned the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to either vote for the BJP or face trouble. Srivastava was campaigning in Barabanki for his wife who will contest the civic polls from the district. The BJP leader made a number of insensitive remarks in presence of two prominent ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government – Dara Singh Chauhan and Ramapati Singh. The video of his harsh speech has surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen making several forbidding remarks for the Muslim community.

Issuing a chilling ultimatum in his speech, Srivastava said that if Muslims do not vote for his wife in the upcoming polls, they will be subjecting themselves to difficulties. In the video he can also be heard saying that they should vote for the BJP in order to get their work done or ‘forget about it’. “Aaj tumhara koi pairokar BJP ke andar nahi hai. Agar hamare sabhasadon ko tumne bagair bhedbhao ke chunav nahin jitaya… Agar Ranjeet Sahab ki patni ko tumne vote de kar ke chunav nahi jitaya ..To yeh doori jo tum banane ja rahe ho, ab agar yeh doori banegi to tumko Samajwadi Party bachane nahi aayegi. BJP ka shashankaal hai. Jo kasht tumko nahi jhelne pade the, woh kasht tumko uthane pad sakte hain,” said Srivastava. (Today none of your supporter is in power, if you (Muslims) don’t vote for my wife then you will distance yourself from the ruling party and if this distance widens then not even Samajwadi Party will come to the rescue. This is the BJP’s reign and you might have to face difficulties which you didn’t go through earlier.)

“Isliye, main Mussalmano se keh raha hun, vote de dena. Bheekh nahi maang raha hun. Agar vote doge, to sukhi rahoge. Agar vote nahin doge, to jo kasht jheloge uska andaza tumko swatah lag jayega,” he adds in the speech. (So I am asking you to vote for the BJP, and I am not begging for it if you don’t vote for us, the consequences that you will have to face will make you regret your choice.)

Srivastava ‘s wife Shashi has been fielded as party’s candidate in the upcoming civic polls as the seat this time around was reserved for women. His comments have divided the party officials over the matter, while a few have claimed that he didn’t mean what he said, some have assured action against the racy politician. BJP chief from Barabanki Avadhesh Srivastava who was present at the event said he didn’t hear any such remarks from Srivastava.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan who was also present during the address has criticised Srivastava’s speech and has said that the party will take appropriate action in the matter. Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava has meanwhile clarified that his speech didn’t mean to threaten the Muslims to vote for BJP. “I was trying to make them understand that there is a huge difference between Hindu and Muslims and these differences should come to an end,” said the BJP leader.