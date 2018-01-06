Padmavati, which was to release on December 1, has been embroiled in controversy over alleged distortion of facts regarding Rajput history, with Rajput outfits and some backed by the BJP, actively protesting its release.

Despite a series of modifications being made in the controversial film “Padmavati” including its renaming as “Padmavat”, the Karni Sena on Friday again raised a demand for a complete ban on the film. Speaking to media here, Karni Sena observer Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali should forget dreaming about the film’s release. “All efforts of Bhansali and CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) shall go down the drain as we will never allow the screening of Padmawati anywhere in India or abroad. We are still adamant about our demand. Let there be a complete ban on the release of Padmawati,” he added.

Kalvi also demanded a complete ban on the “Ghoomar” song. “We don’t want any changes in the said song, however, we demand a complete ban on the same,” he said. He also questioned the ‘authenticity’ of the panel formed by the CBFC to review the film. Not all of them were historians, hence, their suggestions hardly make a difference, he said, adding that the CBFC proposed to bring in nine historians in the panel but ended calling only three historians “which speaks volumes on their seriousness to justify our demands”.

Earlier this week, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi said a special panel for the certification of controversial movie “Padmavati” was appointed for an advisory purpose, and that the final decision was always with the censor board. Joshi’s statement comes in the wake of criticism amidst reports that the CBFC committee decided to certify Padmavati with U/A certificate subject to five modifications including a title change, despite opposition from some members of the special panel.

Padmavati, which was to release on December 1, has been embroiled in controversy over alleged distortion of facts regarding Rajput history, with Rajput outfits and some backed by the BJP, actively protesting its release. Bhansali, who even appeared before a parliamentary committee to clarify his stance, has maintained that all the controversy over the film is based on rumours.