Following a successful run during Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections 2017, BJP had appointed UP CM Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigner for the Bengaluru rally. While addressing people during the rally, CM Adityanath highlighted that the Congress has pushed development by 5 years in the state. Hitting back at UP CM for his sharp jibe, Siddaramiah said that Yogi Adityanath said that he must pick some tips from the state to avoid starvation deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

The blatant war of words between the political leaders is something which is not new at all. The recent political leaders caught locking horns on social media are Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath, who is known for his verbal comebacks, reacted sharply to Siddaramaiah’s comment where the leader asked CM Adityanath to pick up tips from the state to avoid starvation deaths in Uttar Pradesh. Hitting back at Siddaramaiah, CM Adityanath said that he was working on undoing the ‘misery and lawlessness unleashed by his allies in the state’.

During his promotional rally in Bengaluru, Yogi Adityantah fired cannons at the Karnataka ruling Congress government. Later, reacting to the attacks Siddaramiah said, “There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit an Indira Canteen and a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state.” The CM further highlighted his ‘Karnataka Model of Governance’. He said, “We’re solving historical challenges in HDI (human development index) with a robust welfare program, and India’s most effective Industrial policies.”

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru https://t.co/lj0m4fMphC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018

Not letting Siddramiah’s ‘welcome barb’ go in waste, UP CM Yogi Adityanath soon made a comeback and highlighted the miseries faced by the Congress ruling state. UP CM Adityanath said, “I heard a number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka were highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers.” CM Adityanath also slammed Siddaramiah’s lawlessness remark. He said, “As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.”

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

After a successful run during Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017, Yogi Adityanath was chosen by BJP as its star campaigner at a rally in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday, where he was introduced as the Chief Minister who had shut down illegal slaughterhouses in the state and had made Uttar Pradesh into a state where cows were protected. During his rally in Bengaluru, saffron-robed Chief Minister accused Siddaramaiah of pushing development in the state by 5-years.