In a freak accident, three jawans of Indian Army fell off a chopper while conducting the rehearsal for the upcoming Army Day on January 15 in New Delhi. The rope that the jawans were using to eject from the helicopter broke and they fell on the ground. None of the soldiers suffered any serious injuries, the Indian Army confirmed. A video that is going viral on the internet shows three soldiers sliding down the rope attached to the helicopter. While two army men successfully complete the drill, the third one falls straight to the ground, as the rope slips off the chopper.

According to reports, the incident happened on January 9 in the national capital and the main reason for the accident was the helicopter malfunctioning. The army jawans are undergoing treatment at Army Hospital Research And Referral in New Delhi, IBT reported. Following an accident, the Army has suspended the use of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Dhruv, for operations.

“Slithering operations have been suspended till the cause of accident is known.” The Army is suspecting material failure–in simple terms a fault with the material and its sturdiness on the copter,” sources told Tribune.

An inquiry has been called into the matter and the investigation is in progress. The incident raises serious concern on the safety measures being carried out while conducting such kind of drills. The Indian Army holds the event in the honour of Lieutenant General KM Kariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. The ceremony is held every year on January 15 since 1949.