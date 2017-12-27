The matter was highlighted after a passerby recorded the video and shared it on the social networking sites. In the video, an auto driver first moves around the women fighting on the street and soon joins the fight by throwing punches on the group of women. After the video went viral, reports suggested that the feud erupted between two groups of women over a land dispute.

The matter was highlighted after a passerby recorded the video and shared it on the social networking sites. In the video, an auto driver (going by what he was wearing) first moves around the women fighting on the street and soon joins the fight by throwing punches on the group of women. After the video went viral, reports suggested that the feud erupted between two groups of women over a land dispute. While the involvement of the auto driver is still being investigated, the incident has again highlighted the ignorant nature of people of the nation. As not even a single person came to the rescue of the women from the auto driver.

#WATCH An auto-driver punches and thrashes women during fight between two groups of women over land dispute in Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/askZI7Ymkn — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

The clip that went viral, ends abruptly hence it is hard to say what happened next if the police were called in or not. This matter has again highlighted the apathy of people towards the tragedies. Earlier in the past several such incidents had come to light. One being, an 18-year-old boy was left lying in the pool of blood and later succumbed to his injuries after as the onlookers preferred clicking pictures than taking him to the hospital.