They came, they saw, they conquered — meet India’s first-all women sailing crew that recently displayed exemplary courage when they encountered a looming storm en route Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. A new video that has surfaced shows the all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini battle the swelling waves and rain on their way to Falkland Islands.

The footage shared by news agency ANI shows women officers navigating through jerky ocean waters amid a raging storm. As the vessel trembles in, the crew members try hard to keep their balance. They firmly steer the sloop, with one of the officers giving a thumbs-up sign to show that things are under control. “6 women naval officers on INSV Tarini, trained at Ocean Sailing Node, brave their way through a storm in the Pacific Ocean while on the way to Falkland Islands,” ANI tweeted.

Indian Navy on Thursday said INSV Tarini was making progress despite heavy winds. “#NavikaSagarParikrama Position of #INSVTarini at 0600h this morning. Making Good speed in spite of heavy winds and seas,” Indian Navy tweeted. INSV Tarini is manoeuvred by lieutenant commander Vartika Joshi, with crew members as lieutenant commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, Aishwarya Boddapati and Payal Gupta.

The vessel is expected to return to Goa in April 2018. The expedition, titled Navika Sagar Parikrama, is being covered in five legs. The India meteorological department (IMD) is constantly updating the crew about the accurate weather forecast for a smooth sail.