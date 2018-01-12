Congress on Thursday shared a satirical minute-long video on its official Twitter handle mocking the antics of BJP and its Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The video begins with "Recipe for a star BJP campaigner" and ends with "#RecipeForDisaster coming soon to your state."

Political parties often have volatile and eruptive opinions about each other and when it comes to the two biggest guns of Indian political sphere then it becomes a bare-knuckle, no holds barred bout. Indian National Congress on Thursday in an apparent all-out attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video on its Twitter handle which ridiculed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The minute-long satirical video begins with “Recipe for a star BJP campaigner” and goes on to poke fun at UP CM.

The video gives an interesting viewpoint of Congress towards BJP and its leaders, particularly Yogi Adityanath. The video portrays the ingredients required to make a star BJP campaigner. The first ingredient is criminal records (1 kg) and a long list of criminal cases like injuring place of worship, promoting enmity, attempt to murder, rioting, etc against UP CM is shown. It is then followed by saffron dye (1 ltr), crocodile tears (1/2 cup), homophobia (1 cup), and misogyny (2 tbsp).

The video, which mocks BJP’s Hindutva stance, further depicts that a star campaigner of BJP should give zero attention to development and simmer all the ingredients on communal flames and bring to boil. Garnish with ignorance and serve with hate in Karnataka. The video ends with #RecipeForDisaster and says it’s coming soon to your state.

The video was shared by Congress in the wake of Yogi Adityanath’s campaign in Karnataka, which is to hold Assembly elections in 2019. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath were recently involved in a spat, and the arguments put were mostly about Hindutva, cows and crime.