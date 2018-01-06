A 29-year-old engineer was forced to exchange wedding vows at gunpoint in the state of Bihar. The groom who is a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant was forced to exchange wedding vows without his consent. Giving a rear view about the unwanted family affair, a video also hit the internet where the 29-year-old engineer was seen dressed as a groom and begging his relatives to call off the wedding.

For the engineer, what unarguably was supposed to be the happiest day of his life was snatched away by the bride's family and relatives who even held the engineer at gunpoint

What is more difficult, becoming an engineer or finding a soul mate as an engineer? We know it’s tough but you can sync that thought later because the incident we are about to disclose is every engineer’s nightmare. A 29-year-old engineer was forced to exchange wedding vows at gunpoint in the state of Bihar. As per reports, the victim who is identified as Vinod Kumar was first kidnapped and then thrashed before his unwanted wedding felicitations. Sources revealed that Bihar authorities are investigating this incident which occurred in Patna’s Pandarak area.

Through a report filed by NDTV, we learned that the groom who is a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant was forced to exchange wedding vows without his consent. For the engineer, what unarguably was supposed to be the happiest day of his life was snatched away by the bride’s family and relatives who even held the engineer at gunpoint. Giving a rear view about the unwanted family affair, a video also hit the internet where the 29-year-old engineer was seen dressed as a groom and begging his relatives to call off the wedding.

Bihar: Engineer allegedly forced to get married at gunpoint in Patna's Pandarak, kept crying. (2.1.18) pic.twitter.com/8ce1JwHYAP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

The groom is seen pleading for help while being surrounded by a group of women, who are trying to convince him to exchange the varmala. He is consoled by one of his relative who is heard saying that they are only performing his wedding and he is not being hanged. According to sources, it was last month when the groom went missing and his brother contacted the police. “My brother boarded Hatia-Patna express from Bokaro as he had to attend a wedding function near Patna on December 3. Surendra Yadav, the woman’s brother, persuaded him to come to Mokama. He was abducted there and taken to Pandarak where my brother was forced to marry the woman,” the brother told News18.