Private air-carrier Indigo, which had been in the headlines for harassing an elderly passenger, has again made news. However, this time the story goes the other way round. A female Indigo Airlines executive dragged two drunken men from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to the police station after they misbehaved with her. Later, the woman made the two guys touch her feet and beg forgiveness. The matter which took place on Saturday evening got highlighted after a video clip from the police station went viral on social media.

According to reports, a group, consisting of five men, had come to see off some friends at the airport in Hyderabad. While returning, one of the accused got down from the car and touched the female executive of Indigo inappropriately. With the help of the traffic cop present, the woman then dragged the two accused to the police station. The accused were allowed to leave after only after one of them sought her forgiveness by touching her feet. In the video that went viral, the woman was heard saying, “Bend completely and touch my feet. Only then will I let you go.” Meanwhile, the accused said, “It was a mistake on our part. We misbehaved as we were under the influence of alcohol. Forgive us.”

The accused were allowed to leave after the girl refused to file a formal complaint with the police. Commenting on the matter, sub-inspector at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station Ramesh Naik said that the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they were students. He said the two were found to be in an inebriated condition and were booked for creating the nuisance.

While many perceive that the step taken by the Indigo executive of not filing a formal complaint was mature on her part, many voices said that being drunk is no excuse, and culprits should face proper jail time.