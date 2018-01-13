At least 174 passengers created ruckus at the Imphal airport after Guwahati bound flight IndoGo6E 687 Imphal-Guwahati flight after getting repeatedly postponed was cancelled. It was conveyed to the stranded passengers to take care of themselves following which frustrated passengers created ruckus at the Imphal airport.

Earlier in this month only, a Parliamentary Standing Committee had condemned the recent incident when a passenger was manhandled by Indigo staff, adding that airlines need to become passenger friendly and its staff should learn to say please and Thank you. “The Committee noted that recently there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behaviour by airlines staff, both ground staff and cabin crew. Some of them were reported in the media and a large number of them went unreported. While narrating some of the incidents of misbehaviour in airlines, especially in Indigo, majority of the Members opined that the attitude of airlines staff is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude.”