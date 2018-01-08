In a shocking incident, two young boys were made to stand upside down by their hostel warden in Telangana. As per the reports, the boys — students of class seven — were allegedly punished for being irregular in classes. The warden has been identified as S Yadaiah.

In a heart-wrenching incident, two young boys were made to stand upside down by their hostel warden. When one of them fails to keep his balance, the warden beats him with a pipe until he is back to his position. The shocking incident took place at District ST hostel in Zaheerabad and visuals of the same are taking social media by storm. As per the reports, the boys — students of class seven — were allegedly punished for being irregular in classes. The warden has been identified as S Yadaiah. Surprisingly, the police is yet to register a case against the warden despite the video. the hostel warden is yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, president of Balala Hakkula Sangham, Achyuta Rao has said that his organisation has taken note of the incident and is planning to approach State Human Rights Commission. “It is absolutely shocking. More visuals of the incident would be revealed to the media soon. Punishing the students is an offence. How can anyone punish the students so harshly. Strict action should be taken against the accused. We are gathering more videos, which we will present before the SHRC,” she was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Despite the strict laws, the incidents of corporal punishment are on a rise in the country. In February 2017, 30 students of class X were brutally thrashed by a teacher for failing an exam. The incident had stirred widespread outrage following which the accused was suspended by the school.

