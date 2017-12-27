Women in Vrindavan took the law into their own hands when they thrashed a priest for allegedly molesting girls. The video of the incident was captured by a bystander and was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the priest can be seen being beaten by sticks while a man held him by his plait.

A priest in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan was thrashed by a group of women and his followers for allegedly sexually molesting girls. The video of the incident was shared by the news agency ANI which showed the priest getting manhandled and brutally beaten by sticks. As per reports, two female devotees from Maharashtra alleged that priest Baba Basudev Shastri sexually exploited them. The cases relating to sexual offences by a priest or self-proclaimed Godmen have started to surface regularly. These priests or babas who are supposed to guide the devotees and make them aware of the social evils present in the society are apparently taking advantage of their followers stooping to new lows.

The video of the Vrindavan priest getting beaten publically with a man grabbing him by his hair and two women thrashing him with sticks. As the priest try to grab hold of the sticks the women resort to slapping him and continue their assault. However, on the priest’s part, he is yet to be proven guilty and the women taking the law into their own hands are not right. The video shows onlookers instead of resolving the dispute, urging the women to beat the man. Here is the video shared by ANI which shows the captured public thrashing of the priest.

#WATCH A priest accused of sexually molesting girls, thrashed by women in Mathura's Vrindavan. The priest was later arrested by Police pic.twitter.com/d8Iwsr2dKR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2017

The Priest was arrested after the two women registered a complaint against him in a local police station. Meanwhile, the complainants have been sent for medical examination. The Police are investigating the case and have assured immediate action.

This is one of many such cases of spiritual leaders sexually abusing their followers. Recently the tainted rapist baba Ram Rahim was convicted after being proven guilty of raping his disciple. The case saw huge uproar from her followers at the Dera Sacha Sauda but the Supreme Court effectively announced justice in the case. Earlier in December Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in New Delhi which belongs to baba Virendra Dev Dixit was searched after accusations of female trafficking. At least 40 girls were rescued from the clutches of the tainted baba who is currently on a run.