No stranger in being the hub of controversies, the Jawaharlal Nehru University premises have weaved another one after the Universities authorities ‘hammered’ fines on four students for cooking and eating biryani inside the University campus. According to news agency PTI, a notice was issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar, where students have been fined between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 for allegedly preparing ‘Biryani’ near the administration block in June. The whole incident is linked with JNUSU president Mohit Pandey and Satarupa Chakraborty, who went to the Universities apex office in order to raise students’ issues. Although the Vice-Chancellor didn’t make an appearance, students outside the Administrative Block made biryani overnight.

The JNU students refused to leave the Administrative Block until or unless Vice-Chancellor comes in and hear them out. “In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of cooking food [Biryani] near the stairs in front of admin block and eating it thereafter along with other students,” the order said. The order added that the incident was serious in nature which required strict disciplinary action. This act is serious in nature, unbecoming of a student of JNU and calls for strict disciplinary action,” the order read. After taking stringent actions towards the students, the JNU has set a 10-day deadline for the ‘culprits’ and warned others to not get involved in such incidents.

As per reports, three students named Chepal Sherpa, Amir Malik and Manish Kumar were fined Rs, 6000 while former JNU Students’ Union general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty, who breached another clause of the university leading the protest, was fined Rs 10,000. Under the clause Satarupa Chakraborty was fined for “leading the protest demonstration along with slogan shouting against Vice-Chancellor, administration and Professor Atul Johri, and sitting inside the V-C’s office… even after repeated requests from CSO (Chief Security Officer) and security personnel”.