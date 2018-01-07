A two-day Whips conference starting on Monday would deliberate upon the issue of e-management of Parliament and state legislatures — a mission mode project of the Centre under Digital India — to make their functioning paperless. The 18th ‘All India Whips’ Conference’, being organised by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) and Rajasthan government in Udaipur will be inaugurated by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister HN Ananth Kumar, an official release said on Sunday. “Some states have made good progress in the field of automation of their legislatures, yet consumption of huge volume of papers is still going on.

“In order to address this issue and economise the entire legislative process, e-Vidhan is proposed to be implemented in all the states and Union Territories with legislatures,” the MoPA said in a release. The government intends to roll out e-Sansad and e-Vidhan in Parliament and state legislatures, respectively, to digitise and make their functioning paperless and the conference would discuss the matter to facilitate their early and seamless roll out. The MoPA is the nodal ministry for implementation of both the projects. The issue of efficient functioning of legislatures will also be deliberated by the Whips of Parliament and legislatures and ministers of parliamentary affairs of various states.

The Whips’ Conference would make other recommendations for smooth and efficient working of Parliament and state legislatures in the light of the experience gained by the Whips. A Whip is an important member of a political party’s parliamentary body, having a central role in floor management and is responsible for discipline within the party. The first ‘All India Whips Conference’ was held at Indore in 1952, in the very first year of General Elections to the first Lok Sabha. Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel and Arjun Ram Meghwal would also chair different sessions during the conference.