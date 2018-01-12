For the first time ever, Supreme Court's four senior-most judges Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph came out and addressed the media. Speaking to the media from the residence of Justice Chelameswar, the judges said that they collectively tried to persuade CJI Dipak Misra stating that certain things aren’t in order but unfortunately our efforts failed. that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy has to be protected.

Stating that democracy would be in an alarming situation if the issues were not addressed immediately, the judges also said that they had approached the CJI, Dipak Misra over the alarming issues. Justice Chelameswar said, “We collectively tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren’t in order, so take remedial measures but unfortunately our efforts failed”. Justice Dipak Misra is the Chief Justice of India. Dipak Misra is the 45th Chief Justice of India, succeeding the 44th CJI, Justice JS Khehar. CJI Misra is a judge of the Supreme Court of India and a former Chief Justice of the Patna and Delhi High Courts.

