On January 12, four senior-most judges took a different route than usual and held a press conference in the national capital. The four judges who addressed the media were Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph. Speaking to the media, the senior judges addressed the biggest issue faced by the judiciary. Speaking to the media from the residence of Justice Chelameswar, the judges said that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy has to be protected.
Stating that democracy would be in an alarming situation if the issues were not addressed immediately, the judges also said that they had approached the CJI, Dipak Misra over the alarming issues. Justice Chelameswar said, “We collectively tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren’t in order, so take remedial measures but unfortunately our efforts failed”. Justice Dipak Misra is the Chief Justice of India. Dipak Misra is the 45th Chief Justice of India, succeeding the 44th CJI, Justice JS Khehar. CJI Misra is a judge of the Supreme Court of India and a former Chief Justice of the Patna and Delhi High Courts.
Who is CJI Dipak Misra? Let’s get to know a few of the lesser-known facts about the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
- On August 28, 2017, Depak Misra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony of Depak Misra was administered by President Ram Nath Kovind. Depak Misra took over the chair from CJI JS Khehar.
- Depak Mishra is the 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court. The tenure of Depak Misra will end in October this year. Depak Misra was nominated by his predecessor, JS Khehar. Khehar nominated Misra last month on behalf of the collegium for consideration by the center as the next chief justice of the country.
- The 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court, Dipak Misra, was born in 1953 and had joined bar in 1977. Dipak Misra started his career in 1996 at the Orissa high court as an additional judge. Later, Misra was then transferred to the Madras High Court following which he assumed charge as chief justice of the Patna high court in 2009. In 2010, Dipak Misra was named as the chief justice of Delhi high court.
- Later in 2011, Dipak Misra got elevated to the Supreme Court. Misra had also been the part of several cases and judgments. On 30 July 2015, apex court was opened at 3 am to decide on Yakub Memon’s appeal against his execution. Dipak Misra also headed the bench that upheld the death sentence awarded in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.