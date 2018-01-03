Sambhaji Bhide is a familiar face in Maharashtra known for the contributions he has made in public welfare. The 85-year-old Bhide runs a self-sustained organisation Shiv Pratishthan in Kolhapur and enjoys a huge following of millions including youth. His aura can be defined by his simple yet effective lifestyle. Here is everything you need to know about Sambhaji Bhide.

Sambhaji Bhide is a name synonymous with strong leadership and social welfare in Maharashtra. The inspirational public leader is an ardent follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji and commands a huge youth following. Not many people manage to gain the eyelids of the likes of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political heavyweights across Maharashtra. The 85-year-old Bhide runs a self-sustained organisation Shiv Pratishthan in Kolhapur. The Pratishthan works tirelessly for the welfare of the common man and attracts huge crowds who come to catch a glance of Sambhaji who is also fondly known as Guruji among the followers.

Talking about his popularity, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state of Maharashtra he personally met and greeted Guruji Sambhaji Bhide and famously remarked that he had come to see Guruji not on his request but on his order. Not just PM Modi, once the current Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stooped his Helicopter convoy to arrange an urgent meeting with Guruji to discuss some political issues. Any big political leader who happens to visit Kolhapur never fails to meet the man of undaunted steel.

Despite being lauded with credits to have transformed the lives of many with his tireless work towards the society, Guruji Sambhaji Bhide likes to lead a simple life. He has no such aspirations in life and wants to put all his blood and sweat for the need of others. Being a stern Hindutva activist, he has taken part in several controversial movements. Once he was booked along with his followers for stopping the screening of Jodhaa Akbar in a local theater for some biased references in the movie. He also bashed the local police for the insensitive handling of a case when a local teacher died due to the third-degree treatment that he was subjected to. Bhide not just protested against the police but also held a meeting with prominent political leaders and ensured that appropriate action was taken in regards.

Sambhaji Bhide is 85-year-old but his energy is still of a young man. He can work unprecedently for days without getting tired.

Here some of the rarest photos of Sambhaji Bhide which depict his simple lifestyle and his magnificent leadership abilities.



Guruji Sambhaji Bhide is an MSC (Atomic Science) degree holder from the elite Pune University, the ever popular Sambhaji Bhide has also served as a professor of Physics at Fergusson College, Pune. He was also honoured with a gold medal for completing his degree with distinction. However, he has left behind a luxurious life to devote his being to the public. He continues to walk barefoot and has not yet built a house of his own. He has also never asked for funds from any of his followers and has refused offers from big political parties and lucrative money.

Guruji Sambhaji Bhide leads the Shiv Pratishthan and is an unstoppable man who has absolutely only one aim in life that is public welfare. Talk about luxuries, Guruji Bhide has never travelled in a car nor does he stop at any place for rest he is always moving and keeps meeting his followers to discuss their issues. The current youth population in Maharashtra seeks inspiration from him and sees him as their idol. About 4-5 lakh youths can gather at one spot at Bhide’s one call and they ready to support him till death. He is kind of a modern day leader that is rarely found in the current world.

संभाजीराव भिडे गुरुजी

संभाजीराव भिडे गुरुजी हे नाव सांगली जिल्ह्याला नवीन नाही.

गुरुजी हे तसे मरठवाड्यातले. शिकले पुण्यात…चांगले अणु शास्त्रात पी.एच.डी. स्वर्णपदकासह मिळवून, फर्गसन मध्ये प्राध्यापकी करीत होते. पुण्यातील प्रभात रस्त्यासारख्या भागातील करोडो रुपायाच्या स्थावराला लाथाडून समाजासाठी बाहेर पडले. पायात वहाणा घालीत नाहीत. एक धोतर,सदरा,टोपी अंगावर, एक १० बाय १० च्या खोलीतील दोरीवर, दार सताड उघडे. आत एक सतरंजी अंथरलेली, उशी घेत नाहीत. एक पाण्याचा तांब्या, शिवचरित्र, गाथा, दासबोध…बस्स….एवढाच पसारा.

एक क्षण एका जागी थांबत नाहीत. गाडीत बसत नाहीत. ८०-८५ च्या आसपास वय आहे…परंतु गडकोट मोहीम काढतात ते दरवर्षी त्यात वाघासारखे ५-६ दिवस अनवाणीच चालतात! किल्ले चित्त्याच्या चपळाईने चढतात उतरतात…

आजही रोज पहाटे २००-२०० जोर मारतात…पूर्वी ५००-५०० मारत. रोज १२० सूर्यनमस्कार न चुकता…

मागच्याच आठवड्यात सांगलीत एक अपघात झाला गुरुजींना, एकाने उडवले….८ तास बेशुद्ध होते…धर्मवीर बलिदान मास असल्याने ते एक घासही अन्न घेत नाहीत महिनाभर! त्याच्या थकव्याने ग्लानी आली….जागे होताच वैद्यांना हातातील नळ्या काढायला लावल्या व तडक सायकल घेऊन पुढच्या कामला निघाले! डॉक्टर म्हणत होते किमान एक महिना बेडरेस्ट हवी!

आज संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात गुरुजींनी हाक मारली की सुमारे ४-५ लाख तरूण तत्परतेने प्रतिसाद देतात….

उशीरा का होईना या महाराष्ट्राला त्यांच्या कार्याचे मोल कळते आहे…

मित्रानो, आयुष्यात एकदाच गुरुजींना भेटा! तुम्हाला लक्षात येईल की अशी व्यक्ती तुम्ही यापूर्वी कधी पाहिली नाहीत व या पुढे तर कधीच पाहाता येणार नाही,,,

