Here is an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he is seen sharing his anecdotes when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He further talks about the phone call that he received from the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while he was attending the funeral of a journalist.

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media in which he is seen addressing an event. The video has gone viral and is being widely shared on all social media platforms. In the video, PM Modi recapitulates the memories of his not so famous days. While sharing an anecdote, he says one day he got a call from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while he was attending the funeral of photo journalist Gopal Bisht of Aaj Tak news channel in Delhi.

PM Modi says, “I used to stay in Delhi and work under Yashwant Singh. One day I got a call from the Prime Mister’s Office (PMO) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on line. He asked me where I was. I replied and told him that I was at the funeral of journalist Gopal Bisht who died in a plane crash along with Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on 30 September 2001.”

The PM further tells Atal Bihari that he preffered to be at Gopal Bisht’s funeral because bigger crowds were expected to attend Madhavrao Scindia’s funeral.

When Modi met Atal in the evening, Vajpayee said, “You have to go to Gujarat. You have to work there.” PM Modi did not get the sense of Vajpayee’s words and asked him to which Vajpayee replied, “You will have to contest the elections. So far, you have helped others to fight, but now you will contest.”